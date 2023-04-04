Reviewing NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) & Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 1.62% 2.23% 1.15% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.71 billion 0.38 $147.62 million $0.46 24.87 Adyen $6.19 billion 7.74 $555.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares NSK and Adyen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adyen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NSK.

Risk & Volatility

NSK has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NSK and Adyen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 1 1 0 2.50 Adyen 0 4 4 0 2.50

Summary

Adyen beats NSK on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights. The company's platform services a range of merchants across various verticals, connecting them directly to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

