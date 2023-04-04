Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in March

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

