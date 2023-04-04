Head-To-Head Contrast: Solid Power (SLDP) versus Its Rivals

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solid Power
|-81.05%
|-1.72%
|-1.58%
|Solid Power Competitors
|-83.81%
|-118.38%
|-17.31%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solid Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solid Power
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|Solid Power Competitors
|74
|463
|1002
|51
|2.65
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Solid Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solid Power
|$11.79 million
|-$9.56 million
|-58.59
|Solid Power Competitors
|$669.98 million
|$11.26 million
|3.94
Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
