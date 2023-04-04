Critical Review: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) versus Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.66%. Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $10.71 billion 2.08 $3.91 billion $13.68 5.71 Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 36.47% 95.37% 40.22% Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment produces potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. The Iodine and Derivatives segment manufactures iodine and iodine derivatives, which are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications. The Lithium and Derivatives segment covers lithium carbonate for electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. The Industrial Chemicals segment comprises industrial chemicals including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and boric acid. The Potassium segment produces potassium chloride and potassium sulfate. The Other Products and Services s

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

