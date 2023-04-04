Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFPGet Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.