Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resolute Forest Products

About Resolute Forest Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.