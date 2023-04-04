Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.
Shares of RFP opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
