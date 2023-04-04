Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $5.23 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of 523.00 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Superior Industries International news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 53,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,392.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,821.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Further Reading
