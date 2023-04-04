Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $34.40

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

