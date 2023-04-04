Analyzing Volcon (VLCN) and Its Peers

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.98 Volcon Competitors $46.73 billion $2.45 billion 10.42

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 846 2226 3051 137 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.54%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,074.96% -25.04% -11.93%

Volatility and Risk

Volcon has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

