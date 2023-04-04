HC Wainwright Comments on Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DARE. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Daré Bioscience Trading Down 3.8 %

DARE opened at $1.00 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 347,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

