Critical Review: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ventas 0 2 9 0 2.82

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $56.27, indicating a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Ventas.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.14 $29.72 million $2.17 7.62 Ventas $4.13 billion 4.13 -$47.45 million ($0.12) -355.50

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out -1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 65.75% 11.26% 5.23% Ventas -1.15% -0.45% -0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Ventas on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties. The SHOP segment invests in senior housing communities and engages with independent managers to operate those communities. The Office Operations segment acquires, owns, develops, leases, and manages medical office buildings and life science, research, and innovation centers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

