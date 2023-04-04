Financial Survey: Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.41% 11.06% 1.23% Trustmark 9.47% 9.48% 0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 2.80 $94.26 million $6.55 9.65 Trustmark $759.32 million 1.97 $71.89 million $1.16 21.10

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nicolet Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trustmark. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nicolet Bankshares and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.36%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.71%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Trustmark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded on August 5, 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

