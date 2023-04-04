Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $136.93 million 2.07 $31.18 million $1.57 9.08 First United $80.30 million 1.41 $25.05 million $3.76 4.52

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Shore Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 22.77% 9.25% 0.95% First United 31.14% 18.09% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shore Bancshares and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. First United has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.97%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Summary

First United beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.