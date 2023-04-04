Head to Head Contrast: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SmartRent and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 111.63%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Triple P.

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Triple P’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.08 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.29 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Triple P beats SmartRent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

