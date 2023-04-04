(NASDAQ:BLDR) vs. LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Critical Survey

(NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares and LL Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LL Flooring
|$1.11 billion
|0.10
|-$12.08 million
|($0.43)
|-8.79
has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LL Flooring.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|LL Flooring
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares and LL Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LL Flooring
|-1.09%
|-1.80%
|-0.76%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
81.0% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LL Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
beats LL Flooring on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.