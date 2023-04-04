(NASDAQ:BLDR) vs. LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Critical Survey

(NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and LL Flooring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LL Flooring $1.11 billion 0.10 -$12.08 million ($0.43) -8.79

has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LL Flooring.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 1 0 3.00 LL Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for and LL Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares and LL Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A LL Flooring -1.09% -1.80% -0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LL Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

beats LL Flooring on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.