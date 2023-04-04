Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price at $4.53

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of CGC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $840.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

