Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.67

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.