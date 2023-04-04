Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.67

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

