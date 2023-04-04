Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.