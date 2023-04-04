United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.11 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 401,476 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

