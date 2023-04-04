Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

