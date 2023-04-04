MoneyLion (ML) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyLion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 276 1254 1851 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 818.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.55%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s rivals have a beta of 6.07, suggesting that their average share price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -51.24% 1.28% -0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.75 million -$189.07 million -0.69 MoneyLion Competitors $3.83 billion $560.66 million 1.61

MoneyLion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyLion rivals beat MoneyLion on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

