Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Head to Head Contrast

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.90%. Bentley Systems has a consensus target price of $46.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bentley Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 5.68 -$58.60 million ($0.64) -19.63 Bentley Systems $1.10 billion 10.98 $174.74 million $0.55 78.69

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -28.69% -19.59% -13.84% Bentley Systems 15.90% 41.48% 6.82%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Alkami Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

