Contrasting Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.43% 0.97% Veritex 29.13% 10.31% 1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.18 $16.12 million $2.85 11.00 Veritex $502.23 million 1.95 $146.32 million $2.71 6.66

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Veritex has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.01%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.