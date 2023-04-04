Head-To-Head Analysis: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -150.20% -89.33% Merck & Co., Inc. 24.49% 43.47% 17.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $570,000.00 8.78 -$51.59 million ($7.73) -0.09 Merck & Co., Inc. $59.28 billion 4.66 $14.52 billion $5.71 19.07

This table compares Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevena and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 6 15 0 2.71

Trevena currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 663.89%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $119.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Risk and Volatility

Trevena has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Trevena on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A. Rockman, Jonathan Violin, and Erin Whalen on November 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

