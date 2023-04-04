Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $136.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

