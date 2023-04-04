Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $136.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.93.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPT stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.