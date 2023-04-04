Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) versus Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Head-To-Head Survey

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Prologic Management Systems (OTCMKTS:PRLO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologic Management Systems has a beta of 4, indicating that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Prologic Management Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.78 $12.50 million $2.80 18.69 Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Prologic Management Systems.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Climb Global Solutions and Prologic Management Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prologic Management Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Climb Global Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Prologic Management Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Prologic Management Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46% Prologic Management Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Prologic Management Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

About Prologic Management Systems

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

