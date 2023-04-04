Analyzing CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CompuMed alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CompuMed and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Wejo Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 239.60%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than CompuMed.

This table compares CompuMed and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 6.42% 10.95% 7.76% Wejo Group -3,626.94% -37,962.51% -235.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.51 $500,000.00 $0.32 8.47 Wejo Group $2.57 million 18.66 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Risk and Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Wejo Group

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.