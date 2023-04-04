U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) Critical Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for U.S. Energy and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million 6.57 -$1.77 million ($0.30) -5.83 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares U.S. Energy and Universal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Energy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -1.75% -1.03% -0.72% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Universal Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Universal Energy

(Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas leases. The company was founded on January 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.