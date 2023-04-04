Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.06.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $270.94 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

