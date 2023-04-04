Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $25,397.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $414,443.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Surgery Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

Shares of SGRY opened at $34.53 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.