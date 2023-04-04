Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $325.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

