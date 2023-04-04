Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $51.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

