Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $95.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

