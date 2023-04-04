M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 218 ($2.71) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.07) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

M&G Stock Performance

LON MNG opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.73, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.79. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86).

M&G Increases Dividend

About M&G

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is -3,030.30%.

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

