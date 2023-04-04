McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Critical Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares McEwen Mining and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -72.16% -21.02% -14.96% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -41.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McEwen Mining and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $110.42 million 3.81 -$81.07 million ($1.66) -5.35 NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.16 10.88

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

