Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

