Head to Head Analysis: Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.01 million 0.88 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -19.91 Mercurity Fintech $1.45 million 8.40 -$20.75 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brightcove and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Brightcove on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

