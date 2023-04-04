Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

