Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,791 shares in the company, valued at $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.