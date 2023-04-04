Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Price Target at C$53.71

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$32.81 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.37 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1700069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

