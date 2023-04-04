Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.