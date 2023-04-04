Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

