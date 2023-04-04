Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

