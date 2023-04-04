Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Intevac Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,031 shares of company stock valued at $960,368 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intevac by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intevac by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

