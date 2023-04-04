Local Bounti Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Local Bounti in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Local Bounti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.85.

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

