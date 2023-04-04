FY2026 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Reduced by Analyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,613,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

