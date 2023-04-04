Bloom Burton Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Bloom Burton issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Friday, March 31st. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.60 on Monday. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

