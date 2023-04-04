Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRTS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 600.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.