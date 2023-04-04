Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

