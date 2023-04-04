Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MYOV opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 51,599,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 51,599,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,310 shares of company stock valued at $223,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

