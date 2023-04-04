Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of MYOV opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.06.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.