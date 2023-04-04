HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 775 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.62) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 780 ($9.69) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.20) target price on HSBC in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.18) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 743 ($9.23).
HSBC Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 556.40 ($6.91) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.99. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.12). The company has a market cap of £111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.62.
HSBC Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.86), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($415,923.14). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
